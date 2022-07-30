Sport Kort: Alcaraz again in the final at Umag | sport

Keep up to date with all the sports news. For football, tennis, skating, motorsports, cycling and darts news, we have set up special pages on our website which highlight the most important issues in these sports.

Alcaraz reaches the final again in Umag

11:02 p.m.: At the Umag clay court tournament, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face off in the final on Sunday. First seed Alcaraz, who won his maiden ATP title in the Croatian city last year, beat Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri in the semi-finals: 7-5 4-6 6-3. Second-seeded Italian Sinner was 6-1 6-3 too strong for compatriot Franco Agamenone, who had also reached the main tournament through qualifying.

Sinner (20) is in tenth place in the world rankings. The Italian won four ATP titles last year, but is still waiting for his first award this season.

Alcaraz, world number 5, already has four titles this year (Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid). The 19-year-old Spaniard also reached the final in Hamburg last week, but lost there to Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Danny Buijs still scoreless with KV Mechelen

9:38 p.m.: Coach Danny Buijs also lost his second league game with KV Mechelen. Buijs, who came from FC Groningen, lost with his team at KV Oostende (2-1). Last week, Mechelen opened the season with a 2-0 home defeat against manager Mark van Bommel’s Royal Antwerp FC.

Ghanaian David Atanga scored twice in the first half for Oostende, last season’s number 12 in regular competition. Mechelen, who finished seventh, went no further than a second-half goal from Thibaut Peyre, despite Ostend player Alessandro Albanese being shown a red card shortly after the break.

Dutch BMX riders at the Nantes World Championships: Schippers and Van der Burg eliminated, Kimmann and the Smulders sisters eliminated

9:22 p.m.: Most Dutch BMX riders did well in the preliminaries of the world championships in the French city of Nantes. Defending champion and Olympic champion Niek Kimmann was second in his heat, Mitchel Schotman was fourth. Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Merel Smulders and her sister Laura finished first and third respectively. Like Manon Veenstra, they are also qualified for the quarter-finals.

These are on the program on Sunday, as are the semi-finals and the final. Last year’s No. 2 Judy Baauw can’t be there because of a broken thumb. Jay Schippers and Dave van der Burg stuck in the heats.

Dutch softball players regain European title

8:25 p.m.: Dutch softball players won the European title in Spain. Orange were too strong for Great Britain in the European Championship final with no less than 7-0. Two days earlier, the softball players had lost 5-0 to the British in the group stage.

The Orange made the difference in the third set by scoring three points. After that, the team moved further and further away from Great Britain. Britt Vonk picked up two points at the Estadio Municipal de Sófbol Antonio Hervás in Sant Boi de Llobregat, near Barcelona. Pitcher Eva Voortman stayed on the Dutch mound for all seven innings and allowed only one hit.

Dutch softball players have become European champions for the eleventh time. The previous title was from 2017. After that, Orange lost the final to Italy twice. The Italians had to settle for bronze in Barcelona.

Formula E driver De Vries third in London

7:23 p.m.: Nyck de Vries took the podium at the London E-prix. The 27-year-old Dutchman finished third in the first of two Formula E races this weekend in the English capital, behind Briton Jake Dennis and Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne. Vandoorne, De Vries’ team-mate at Mercedes, tops the World Cup standings.

Because his competitors Jean-Éric Vergne and Edoardo Mortara finished thirteenth and nineteenth respectively in London, Vandoorne extended his lead. De Vries is 75 points behind his seventh-placed teammate. His compatriot Robin Frijns (Envision) remains in sixth place in the standings after his sixteenth place in London.

Another race in London will follow on Sunday, the fourteenth of sixteen in the championship. The last two races will take place in South Korea in two weeks.

Van Dijk and Aké are the bases of the Community Shield game

6 p.m.: Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Aké will face off from 6 p.m. in Leicester in the battle for the Community Shield, the Super Cup of England. As usual, Orange captain Van Dijk has a basic place at Liverpool, who won the FA Cup and League Cup last season. Ake, who is also part of the Dutch national team, could start at national champions Manchester City under manager Pep Guardiola.

In Liverpool, losing finalist of the Champions League, the Spaniard Adrian replaces under the bar Alisson Becker, injured. In the lead, coach Jürgen Klopp chooses Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Asset Darwin Nuñez starts on the bench.

Best signing Erling Haaland starts at City. The Norwegian striker, from Borussia Dortmund, makes his official debut for the English champions. Manchester City were one point ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League last season.

Second podium for Visser in the W Series at the Hungaroring

5:28 p.m.: Beitske Visser earned her second podium finish of the season in the W Series, the women’s racing category. The 27-year-old, from around Sneek, finished third at the Hungaroring in Hungary, behind Brits Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick.

Visser had already finished third in the opening race in Miami earlier this season. The Dutchman had qualified second in Hungary behind Powell, who took her first victory of the year from pole position. Chadwick, who had won the first six races, started fifth. The 24-year-old Briton moved into second place in the race, but she couldn’t pass Powell.

Chadwick became the inaugural W Series champion in 2019 and extended her title last year. Visser finished second in the championship in 2019; last year she was eighth. Chadwick is heading for his third world title with 143 points. Powell is second in the standings with 68 points, Visser with the same number of points in third place. The season still has four races, two of which will take place at the end of October in Mexico City.

Canoeist Wegman seventh in World Cup final

1:30 p.m.: Martina Wegman finished seventh in the K1 final at the World Slalom Championships in Augsburg, Germany. The gold went to Germany’s Ricarda Funk (30).

Wegman, 33, had placed ninth for the final battle in Augsburg on Saturday morning. Lena Teunissen scored the twentieth time and was not allowed out in the final. Wegman also finished seventh at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Second place Terpstra in American Snowshoe

10:15 a.m.: Mountain biker Anne Terpstra finished second in the Americas Snowshoe World Cup short course. Terpstra, 31, only had to tolerate American Gwendalyn Gibson in the United States. Gibson was 2 seconds faster.

Terpstra is second in the standings. Australian Rebecca McConnell leads, who finished eighteenth in the short race.

David Nordemann finished 27th in the men’s race.

Brooksby defeats six-time champion Isner in Atlanta

08:44: American tennis player John Isner will not play his seventh title at the Atlanta ATP tournament in nine years this weekend. Isner, 37, lost in the quarter-finals 3-6 6-1 6-4 to compatriot Jenson Brooksby, world number 43.

Isner, the world number 25, won the title in Atlanta last year and was also the best there in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. He also reached the final in 2016. He then lost to Nick Kyrgios, who pulled out at the last minute this year.

Brooksby, 21, who is yet to win a title, will play the last four against compatriot Frances Tiafoe. It was 6-4 6-2 too strong for Brandon Nakashima, who reached the final battle last year. The other semi-final will pit Australian Alex de Minaur against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka.

The American hardcourt season opens in Atlanta. The US Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, kicks off in New York on Monday, August 29.

Liverpool without Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of the new season

08:33: Liverpool cannot have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of the new season. The 28-year-old midfielder suffered a pre-season hamstring injury in the exhibition game against Crystal Palace on July 15.

“It’s about his hamstrings and we all hate that word. But a hamstring injury happens sometimes and now it was Ox’s turn,” coach Jürgen Klopp said. not specified how long the midfielder will be out of action. An operation is not necessary.

Liverpool open the season on Saturday with the Community Shield game. Manchester City is then the adversary. Fulham will be the Premier League opponents next weekend.

Oxlade-Chamberlain came from Arsenal five years ago.