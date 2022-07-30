Here’s what you need to know about the Clásica San Sebastian, with Bauke Mollema and Tom Dumoulin | sport

Just six days after the end of the Tour de France, the Clásica San Sebastian is on the program on Saturday. With Bauke Mollema (winner in 2016), Tom Dumoulin and many other big names at the start. Everything you need to know about the 41st edition of the Spanish cycling classic can be found in this article.

Around 11:50 a.m., the peloton set off for the Basque seaside town of San Sebastián for a 224.8 kilometer race. On paper there are “only” six graded climbs on the course, but in reality it’s up and down all day. In the first 100 kilometers, the runners must overcome Azkarate, Urraki and Alkiza. Warming up for the final which basically breaks out on the mythical Jaizkibel. Chances are the toppers there are already trying to fire up the course.

The decision will probably only fall on the last two and also the most difficult climbs of the day, the Erlaitz and the terribly narrow and steep Murgil Tontorra. The latter, in particular, has often proved to be an executioner in recent years. After the Murgil Tontorra, it descends until about four kilometers from the finish, with some dangerous bends. The last kilometers in the center of San Sebastián are flat again.

Belgian Greg van Avermaet was knocked down by a race organization motorbike in 2015 en route to victory in the Murgil Tontorra. © PhotoNews



The hills:

• Azkarate: 4.4 kilometers at 7.6% average (168.7 kilometers from the finish).

• Urraki: 8.8 kilometers at 6.7% average (152.6 kilometers from the finish).

• Alkiza: 4.5 kilometers at 5.8% average (127.3 kilometers from the finish).

• Jaizkibel: 7.4 kilometers at 5.8% average (72.7 kilometers from the finish).

• Erlaitz: 4 kilometers on average 10.4% (48.8 kilometers from the finish).

• Murgil – Tontorra: 2.1 kilometers at 9.8% average (11.9 kilometers from the finish).

Track. © ProCyclingStats



It was like this last year

In 2021, due to the Olympic Games, the Clásica San Sebastián was not run on the first, but on the second weekend after the Tour de France ended. World champion Julian Alaphilippe was the big favorite at the start in the absence, among others, of Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic, Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel. The Frenchman let his teammates check the run but surprisingly didn’t play a significant role.

The main role was played by Neilson Powless. The American (thirteenth in the last Tour de France) sprinted ahead of the Slovenian Matej Mohoric by half a wheel and has just signed his first professional victory. Mikkel Frølich Honoré, Alaphilippe’s teammate at Quick-Step, turned out to have the worst sprint of the trio at the top.

© EPA



Favorites

There are a lot of big names on the list of participants, although we can delete the name of Wout van Aert. The Tour de France green jersey winner has gone to great lengths in recent weeks and is now battling a cold. Tour winner Jonas Vingaard is also absent, but the Clásica was not on the schedule either.

great rival of Vingeard, Tadej Pogacar, is there. The Slovenian again won three Tour stages and finished second in the standings. Ineos Grenadiers counts on brilliant Spanish growth Carlos Rodriguez. The 21-year-old climber was crowned Spanish road champion at the end of June, but has not raced since. A role in the service of the number three of the Tour, Geraint Thomasis one of the possibilities.

Dutch cycling fans immediately think of the Clásica San Sebastián Bauke Mollema. De Groninger has an excellent track record in the difficult classic. The highlight was his victory in 2016, but he was also on the podium in 2018 (second), 2014 (second) and 2017 (third). In total, Mollema even finished in the top 10 nine times.

These numbers can Tom Dumoulin not consult, even if in 2017 (fourth) he was close to the podium. The 31-year-old from Limburg will take part in his first race in over a month in Spain on Saturday. Dumoulin, who is in his last season as a pro, sees it mainly as preparation for the World Cup, which will take place in Australia in September.

On behalf of Belgium, with Remco Evenepoel the 2019 winner at the start. He competed in a somewhat disappointing Tour de Suisse last month but won the final time trial. Evenepoel, 22, is the only rider since 2007 to have triumphed in San Sebastian without completing the Tour de France.

In addition, he is also looking for defending champion Neilson Powless and his teammate Alberto Bettiol (EF Education), former winner Alejandro Valverde, Bahraini trident Landa-Mohoric-Mäder, strong BikeExchange duo Matthews and Yates, Giro winner Jai Hindley, Lorenzo Rota, Alexander Kron, Vincenzo Nibali and the French Guillaume Martin, Romain Bardet, David Gaudu and Valentin Madouas. Reason enough to watch Saturday!

Evenepoel won in 2019. © PhotoNews



10 last winners

2021: Neilson Powless

2020: not raced

2019: Remco Evenepoel

2018: Julian Alaphilippe

2017: Michal Kwiatkowski

2016: Bauke Mollema

2015: Adam Yates

2014: Alejandro Valverde

2013: Tony Gallopin

2012: Luis Leon Sanchez

Record holder (3 wins)

Marino Lejarreta (Spain): 1981, 1982 and 1987

Victories by country

12: Spain

6: Italy

5: France

4: Netherlands

3: Belgium

2: United States

1: Germany, Great Britain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Austria, Mexico and Poland

Spain are the record holders of La Clásica with 12 wins, but the last victory dates back to Valverde in 2014. © rv

