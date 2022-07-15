Keep up to date with all sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for Football, Tennis, Skating, Motorsport, Cycling and Darts news, where important things are published in these sports. The Sport Court division mainly focuses on the development of other sports.

Verhorstedt won bronze at the Grand Prix in Zagreb

8.03 pm: Judoka Ivo Verhorstedt has won a bronze medal at the Zagreb Grand Prix. He did the class up to 66kg.

With a second chance he advanced to the third place match where he defeated Romanian Lucian Bors Dumitrescu.

Hammer thrower Comenzia was sent off after three fouls

7:11 PM: Denzel Comenzia has not qualified for the hammer throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA. The 26-year-old athlete from Amsterdam, who trains and lives in the US, was frustrated by three false attempts in the qualifying round.

Comencia was the first Dutchman to play in the World Championships at Hayward Field, a modern athletic stadium in Eugene (Oregon). The last Dutch championships in Apeldoorn also ended in disappointment. Even then the 7.26 kg bullet was not ejected properly from the cage.

Comenzia is not already one of the candidates for the medal. His best distance this season is 75.21 meters and thus he is not very high in the world rankings.

Showjumpers second in Nations Cup Falsterbo

7:09 PM: Dutch show jumpers placed second at the Nations Cup (FEI Nations Cup) in Falsterbo, Sweden. As a result, national coach Jose Lansing’s team now leads the general classification. Also, the Netherlands’ participation in the final of the Nations Cup in Barcelona is already confirmed. “It was great. I’m very happy with that,” Lansink said.

“We came back really strong,” Lansink continues. “We were a bit behind in the first moto. But ‘Zero Rounds’ will always bring us to the top of the rankings. Qualifying for former world champions Barcelona is a nice bonus. “There was an aim to achieve that, but that was not the main goal for this year. That is what qualified us for the Paris Olympics,” he said.

The latter should happen at next month’s World Cup in Herning, Denmark. Lansing will announce his choice on Wednesday. The Netherlands started in Falsterbog with Jur Vreiling, Johnny Pauls, Patrick Lemmon and Harry Smolders. Belgium won the match.

ADO in first home game of new season without spectators

6.26 pm: ADO Den Haag must finish the first home game of the new season in the kitchen champion division without visitors. ADO take on FC Den Bosch in front of empty stands on Friday 14 August.

The Professional Football Lawyer has imposed the fine in response to disturbances at ADO Den Haag – Excelsior on 29 May. During that match, where promotion to the Eredivisie was at stake, ADO’s fans misbehaved. ADO took a 3-0 lead against Rotterdam and eventually tied it 4-4. Excelsior secured promotion via a penalty shoot-out, which became necessary, much to the dismay of the club’s supporters from The Hague.

The ADO accepted the sentence and decided not to appeal.

Due to the sun on Tuesday morning, M.V.V

3:03 pm: MVV will play an exhibition game against Padro East on Tuesday morning instead of evening. The Maastricht club decided to do so because of the expected heat.

Temperatures in Maastricht could rise to 39 degrees on Tuesday, according to forecasts. “At these temperatures, the health of everyone involved in the field is at risk. The artificial grass at De Quesselt increases this temperature by another five to ten degrees,” reports MVV.

The tournament starts at 10:00 am.

Marc Marquez could begin rehabilitation six weeks after surgery

13:57: Motorcycle racer Marc Marquez has been cleared to start physiotherapy six weeks after surgery on his left arm in the US. “We have taken an important step in the recovery process,” said the Spaniard, a six-time world champion in MotoGP, during the race for his team Repsol Honda.

Marquez, 29, broke his right arm during the 2020 Spanish GP. He then missed the entire season and had to undergo three surgeries. The most recent surgery was his fourth. “During this second examination, the doctors confirmed that the upper arm bone was properly preserved. With this you can start physiotherapy on the right hand. I am happy to be able to regain movement of my arm and thank the entire medical team for their care and attention.”

Marquez wants to return to MotoGP in 2023. The Spaniard will remain in the US for now to continue his recovery.

PEC Zwolle appoints Czaikowski as director of Talpa Network

12.37 pm: Xander Czaikowski is the new general manager of football club PEC Zwolle. Born in Zwolle, he still works at Talpa Networks, where he is responsible for the digital distribution of audio and video content.

Czaikowski, 46, starts on September 1 at PEC, which has been relegated to the first division, and forms the management team in Zwolle alongside technical director Marcel Baudestein.

“My love for football and my keen interest in the business side of the football world combine well in this position. I expect my knowledge and experience to be able to add many important things to the company,” says Cykowski.

The record for the visitors at the European Championship for Women has already been broken

11.57 am: At the Women’s European Football Championship in England, the visitors’ record has already been broken after two rounds. The match between France and Belgium (2-1) exceeded the threshold of 240,045 fans. That figure was achieved at the previous European Championships in 2017 in the Netherlands.

England still have fifteen games to play: eight group matches, four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the final. The European Football Association expects to receive nearly half a million viewers. The final at Wembley on 31 July was already sold out with 90,000 spectators.

As with the men’s finals, UEFA said there are still places available in some matches. Tickets were sold but not used.

American and Canadian soccer players are competing for a spot at the Paris Games

07.22 am: Soccer players from the United States and Canada compete Monday for a spot at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The two nations reached the final of the Gold Cup on Thursday at CONCACAF, the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean, Canada and Costa Rica.

Defending world champions USA won 3-0 against Costa Rica. Emily Sonnett and Mallory Book scored in the first half, and Ashley Sanchez added a goal after the break.

Canada beat Jamaica 3-0 in the other semi-final. Goals were scored by Jessie Fleming, Alisha Chapman and Adrianna Lyon.