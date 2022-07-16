After officially recognizing two Russian-backed breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine as independent states, North Korea’s state media released a statement from the ministry.

Ukraine cut ties with North Korea after the move, calling it an attempt to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

But the isolated country’s State Department defended the decision, saying Ukraine has already supported US-led measures, including sanctions on the North’s weapons programs.

North Korea has said its nuclear and missile programs are self-defense and accused the US of pursuing a “hostile policy” by imposing international sanctions and conducting military exercises with South Korea.

“Ukraine has no right to question or challenge our legitimate sovereignty after actively joining the unjust and illegal anti-US policies and seriously undermining fairness and justice among nations,” the ministry said.

“We will continue to strengthen and develop friendly relations and cooperation with all countries that respect our sovereignty and treat us favorably on the basis of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and mutual respect.”