Correspondent Marieke de Vries from Washington:

“Unlike his predecessor Trump, Biden certainly didn’t like going to Saudi Arabia. He had to break his campaign promise to make the country a great country. As president, he wanted to teach a lesson to autocratic leaders who violate human rights. He refused to meet with bin Salman.

But as oil prices rose and Biden’s popularity plummeted, the businessman became more important than the priest, and he came under heavy criticism. A Op-ed in The Washington Post (Newspaper written by Khashoggi) Defends Biden by saying he wants to protect American interests in the Middle East.

He specifically hoped the Saudis would produce more oil so that Americans would watch at the pump ahead of midterm elections later this year.

So Biden goes home empty-handed. According to critics, he sent a signal to other authoritarian leaders: As long as you have oil or money, you can get away with this president by murdering critical opponents.”