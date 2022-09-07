Specter ski villa James Bond for sale for an exorbitant amount

A brand new ski retreat inspired by the glass snow villa in the James Bond movie Spectrum, is offered for sale. For the modest sum of 33.5 million dollars, you are the new owner of this beautiful snow villa in Utah.

The house with the cool name Snowfall is a tribute to the 2015 James Bond film in which Daniel Craig plays the famous secret agent 007. The name Snowfall refers to this other Bond film: falling from the sky.

The James Bond ski villa is still under construction

Potential buyers still need to be patient: according to developer Matt Alconede, construction of Snowfall is still in full swing. It is not expected to be completed before the 2023/2024 ski season.

Snowfall is expected to fall under the hammer this weekend by Keller Williams Park City’s Steve Jury.

Ultimate snowfall location

Developer Matt Alconede visited the glass house in Austria that served as the setting for the James Bond movie Spectrum. Back in the States, he searched for a similar place for years until he came across the top of Deer Valley Resort Mountain. In his eyes, the ideal place for Snowfall.

The original in Austria gave Alconede plenty of inspiration, due to the many windows that offer stunning views of the enchanting white landscape. He also wanted to take advantage of the ability to put on his skis at any time for a peaceful descent to Snowfall.

The interior of the villa

With 140 square meters – about the size of a complete terraced house in the Netherlands – the room can be called gigantic. If it’s really cold, you can warm up with your partner(s) by one of the two fireplaces.

The main kitchen provides every opportunity to spoil the company. But let’s be honest: if you can spare 33.5 million euros, you’re just hiring a platoon of kitchen staff. The designers of Snowfall also thought about it. Next to the main kitchen is the catering kitchen. Outside the ski villa there is even a special area for a hearty winter barbecue.

Of course, a home inspired by a James Bond movie wouldn’t be complete without an expansive cinema lounge. In this case a beautiful spacious where you can watch the whole 007 series with all your friends and acquaintances.

Own car showroom

You read that right, Snowfall has its own car showroom. Not only for your own cars, but fully equipped with turntables, so your guests can also show off their cars. Also a great place to store snow vehicles.

In the realm of beautiful cars, we don’t have to learn much from James Bond actor Daniel Craig. Daniel Craig’s fleet is one that many car enthusiasts can only dream of.