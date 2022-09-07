Hotel FRANQ in Antwerp hosts stylish events in speakeasies

Last Wednesday it worked Luxury hotel Antwerp FRANQ a series of speakeasy events during an evening of live jazz music, snacks from star chef Tim Meuleneire and tons of champagne. we were like that Fortunate be present at the first event and believe us: it is the ideal place for a stylish date with your lover or a special evening with friends.

What do you need? A pretty outfit, a desire for champagne, an exclusive ticket and a password.

Get off the beaten track in Antwerp at Hotel FRANQ

Hotel FRANQ and the accompanying restaurant are located in a former bank building in the heart of Antwerp. From Amsterdam, it’s less than two hours by train and it’s also very easily accessible by car, which we sometimes forget. However, you have the impression of being further away; especially in summer with the beautiful evening sun.

Return to FRANQ: The hotel’s monumental and characteristic 18th century annex will now be used for festive and original events. The building has two floors and breathes history through the monumental facade, the original details and the wooden beams. It lends itself perfectly to intimate occasions, such as a speakeasy party or private parties and that’s exactly what we are allowed to test.

Clandestine events

If you are unfamiliar with this term, we are happy to explain it to you. Speakeasy is an English term for an occasion or event where alcoholic beverages have been sold illegally. Such occasions arose during Prohibition in the United States from 1920 to 1933, when the sale and production of alcohol was often prohibited. We were therefore not allowed to see from the outside that there was an event (with alcohol) so that these events often took place in cellars and back houses.

The Roaring Twenties

On August 31, we were sent to the hotel door with a password, which we received by text. There was a porter ready to guide us further. You must say the correct password, otherwise you will not enter. Like the good old days… when it was really illegal. A first surprise was a splash of black water. And when we say black, we really mean black. Nothing to worry about, is it?

The speakeasy bar is located in the back part of the hotel which has been transformed into a roaring party, back in the twenties. The first toast of the evening came to the Leonardo DiCaprio (Gatsby the magnificent – duhhh) with a glass of Telmont champagne. Maison Telmont was born in 1912 from an avant-garde point of view. Since this year, DiCaprio has invested in the brand through a shared passion for protecting the environment. In this way, Leo was still a bit of it. In addition, all guests were spoiled with the Fish House punch, one of the oldest cocktails in the world from the French spirits group Rémy Cointreau. If you are a fan of the movie Gatsby the magnificent then you are completely in the right place here.

Are you curious what such an event looks like? Watch our TikTok video below and give us a like and follow:

NSMBL & FRANQ

What did we think? First of all, the hotel is beautiful. It’s a real pearl and every room in the hotel is full of surprises. The entrance is a real eye-catcher and the bedrooms are also beautiful, elegant and spacious. In addition, you can enjoy a real starred meal and in the morning you will have a delicious breakfast in the same room. The event itself was a special experience – the hotel’s beautiful little garden lends itself precisely to such events. There was champagne, wine and of course plenty of other drinks. There were also lovely Michelin snacks which make you feel a bit more special.

The evening was also enlivened by live music and you could try a game of roulette or blackjack without plundering your savings account. You received FRANQ money, with which you could play. You really imagined yourself in the Roaring Twenties, but without the unpleasant feeling of doing something illegal. Perfect for an elegant date with your lover or a special evening with friends. Are you single? Everyone looks great, so you might even score a song at the end of the night.

We liked it.

Will you be there next time?

The next speakeasy event will take place on September 29. Expect an evening with an exclusive cocktail menu and bites from starred chef Tim Meuleneire. To obtain an exclusive place, it is preferable to website and the Hotel FRANQ social media channels keep an eye on. The best is of course to book a night at the hotel, in order to be able to go to bed at the end of the evening and enjoy a good breakfast in the morning.

