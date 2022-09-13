Specsavers expands to Belgium. The optical chain of British origin will open this autumn 3 branches in Antwerp and its surroundings. This reports retail director Remon Broekhaar on LinkedIn. Belgium is therefore the 12e countries where Specsavers will do business. “Our mission remains the same: to make eye and hearing care accessible and affordable for everyone. So it’s a natural next step to also offer our fantastic services and products just across the border,” says Broekhaar.

International growth

The chain of eyewear stores began in our country twenty-five years ago. The optical giant currently has 143 stores in the Netherlands. The objective is to eventually have 175 branches. Thirty percent of all stores will also receive a facelift this year. Specsavers achieved record sales of €175.7 million in the Netherlands in the past financial year. This makes us the third country in terms of turnover. After the United Kingdom and Australia, the optical chain is now active in 11 different countries: Great Britain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Spain, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Australia and New Zealand .

Specsavers is still looking for store managers, opticians and sales staff for the 3 stores in Belgium. The company cannot yet say if other stores will be open in our southern neighbors. In any case, there is an online store in the planning.