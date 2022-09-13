Second lowest box office of 2022 achieved in the United States

It will be a moment at the US box office, now that the big titles are still weeks away. There are, however, small bright spots. The Well-Discussed Horror Movie barbaric managed to raise ten million dollars from an underdog position. That was enough for first place.

barbaric uses a recognizable setting (Airbnb rental) as the starting point for a plot full of unexpected twists. Writer-director Zach Cregger’s film starring Bill Skarsgard received press support (94% on Rotten Tomatoes), which translated into a nice ten million dollar gross. If the crowds don’t dwindle too quickly, barbaric after The black phone and Body Body Body be the next horror surprise.

Will Barbarian be the new Black Phone? / 20th century workshops

And Disney had another stroke of luck. The Indian Superhero Movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva managed to gross $4.5 million despite being limited to 800 theaters. It’s almost double what was expected for the film. The film surprisingly finished in second place. The whole world has Brahmastra Part One: Shiva already raised $26 million.

high-speed train took third place and is showing more and more that he has excellent legs. The return of over $3 million (out of a total of $93 million) suggests that the thriller will eventually top $100 million. world state high-speed train now at $200 million. In seventh place, the religious drama opened brand of life with 2.2 million.

The success of both barbaric if brahmastra means that the box office did not fall below the record of January 28 (34 million). All of the films combined earned $41 million.