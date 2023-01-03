Special: scientific research on BSO

More pleasure and development in out-of-school care: a scientific study that the childcare organization Partou is launching in collaboration with the University of Utrecht should provide tools and public recommendations for this purpose. “Children spend a lot of their time here, so we would like to know more.”

How can you provide activities that cater to children’s different interests, skills and preferences and that can also contribute to overall talent development?

Mirjam Gevers, director of monitoring and science at Partou, calls the research special because relatively little research has been done on BSO. “As the largest childcare organization in the Netherlands, we see it as our responsibility to contribute to the development of knowledge in the childcare sector.”

Quality

Gevers: “Children spend a lot of their time here, so we would like to know more about a good range of activities, their use and their quality. Research gives us insight into how we can optimize quality. If we can demonstrate that high-quality out-of-school care contributes to children’s enjoyment and development, this may lead to children staying longer and longer in out-of-school care. This has added value, especially for disadvantaged children.

More targeted

Pauline Slot, assistant professor at the University of Utrecht: “We know from another study that children in out-of-school settings are eager to learn and want to develop. For example by cooking, drawing or experimenting. Extracurricular reception centers often operate on the basis of associated themes and activities. But the treatment in the daily program could be better, more targeted. Just like focusing on all areas of development, including socio-emotional, language, or physical-motor skills.

The objective is also to better promote the talents of employees. They are important for research because they play a crucial role, according to Slot. The research was successful in advance, she says: “We can only learn from this research.”

The study will begin in the second quarter of 2023 and will last four years. Interested in the doctoral course? Keep the LinkedIn channel @partoukinderopvang stay tuned, because Partou will share the vacant position there at the beginning of January.

