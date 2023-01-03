Walk-in meeting new supermarket and village center De Kwakel

Now that the agreement between De Kwakel supermarket and the municipality has been signed, the zoning plan procedure can be launched. The activities of the public space are also planned and the plans of the supermarket with apartments can be presented. To inform you on all these points, the municipality organizes an appointment without an appointment with the supermarket.

The developer and broker of the apartments will also be present at the meeting on Tuesday 10 January. During the meeting you can see all the plans and discuss the upcoming works in the village center of De Kwakel with the municipality. You are welcome on January 10, 2023 in the former Rabobank in De Kwakel, Kerklaan 28. The doors are open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is not necessary.

Sound box group

The municipality likes to keep in touch with the neighborhood during work on public space. To this end, a think tank will be set up with representatives of entrepreneurs, the District Management and local residents. Are you interested? Then you can register at the walk-in meeting or via the Dorpshart De Kwakel project page at www.uithoorndenktmee.nl.

The renovation of the public space in the center of the village of De Kwakel is made possible thanks to the co-financing of the municipality and Stichting Leefmilieu Schiphol.



