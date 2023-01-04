Space for dialogue and reflection

A good interior not only requires a lot of thought, but it also leads to spaces in which endless reflection becomes possible. In their work, the Aagnes team seeks the perfect balance between tradition and modernity and effortlessly integrates nature into an interior. Enjoy the warmth in this special home.

Interieurstudio Aagnes is located in Guadalajara, Mexico and designs beautiful interiors as well as design objects. They refer to their work as a profession, where it is of the utmost importance to know which materials create the best atmosphere and create a calm mood. Light and earthy, natural colors therefore play a major role. With their interiors, the studio wants to invite a pause to reflect. They describe their style as a constant dialogue between traditional and contemporary, historical and timeless, local and global trends. They are a big fan of Mexican crafts, like polished clay from Tonalá and paper from San Salvador Huixcolotla. These elements are in turn combined with well-known design pieces by Rufina Tamayo, Clara Porset, Alexander Calder and Isamo Noguchi, among others.

Every detail is a tribute to the surrounding nature

In Casa Cedros, one of the studio’s most recent projects, this vision becomes reality. Renowned architect Sergio Ortiz was responsible for the architecture of the house, located in Tapalpa, Mexico. We find in his work the characteristics of the so-called Tapatío school of architecture, also known as Mexican regionalism: chiaroscuro, the use of local raw materials such as cedar and black quarry, and a patio. At Casa Cedros, wood and stone from the nearby forests are combined in an interesting way and great attention is given to light and the patio, where the social life of the house comes together. Respect for the architectural structure and the environment make this house not only aesthetically pleasing, but also conceptually attractive. Every detail is a tribute to the surrounding nature. Brutalist wooden objects rub shoulders here with various copper pieces, marble tables with a particular structure, Mexican basketry and silhouettes reminiscent of Japanese minimalism. Everything is brought together in such a way as to create a timeless balance where the present, the past and the future merge perfectly. The design pieces were not chosen because they should shine on their own, but because they complement each other. The fireplace, the patio and the windows occupy a central place in architecture, because they completely determine a space. In addition, at Casa Cedros, in addition to the many woods, there are mainly warm white tones and black accents. In each project, Aagnes thinks about the whole and the atmosphere that an interior gives off. The way colors, materials and objects fit together is crucial in their vision. With a lot of attention to nature, all rooms at Casa Cedros offer exactly what the inner studio aspires to: a place for reflection.

Photograph by César Béjar