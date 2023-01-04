To be fast! These are the last three houses of this new construction project

In the picturesque Puttershoek, between Dordrecht and Rotterdam, there will be a beautiful new construction project: Water deposit. The construction of eight apartments, four pumphouse villas and five water villas will begin in the first quarter of 2023. Three of these houses are still for sale: one pumphouse villa and two apartments.

It is clear that Waterborg is popular: almost all the houses have been sold in just a few months. This allowed the construction of the project to start soon!

Surface

Puttershoek is located on the island of Hoeksche Waard, a place known for its nature, polders and recreational opportunities. The village is fully equipped. You can go to the Puttershoek shopping center for all your daily necessities and there are wonderful restaurants to discover.

Waterborg itself is comfortably located between the Boezemvliet and the Boezemplas. In addition to the conveniences of the village and the beautiful nature, you also have the bustle of the city at your fingertips. Rotterdam and Dordrecht can be reached within half an hour. Want to take a break or sniff a bit of culture? So you are in Water deposit very good too!

The mill villa

It’s no wonder these pump station villas are selling like hot cakes. The villas are not only spacious but also have water property. You get a piece in the Boezemplas! The combination of beautiful nature, the basement that connects perfectly with the outside, the balcony with a beautiful view and the space you have inside will only enhance the holiday feeling.

The villa itself (building number 10) is of course also welcome. Not only does the beautiful design of the villas catch the eye; the size also makes the mouth fall. With 231 square meters of living space and 200 square meters of land area, you have all the space you could ever dream of.

The villa will consist of a basement, two floors and an attic and will cost 795,000 euros.

Read more under the photo >

An impression of the villas | Image: DW Animations

Apartments

The apartments are also popular! Of these apartments, there are still two type A: one on the first floor (building number 4) and one on the ground floor (building number 5). The ground floor apartment has 119 square meters of living space and 28 square meters of outdoor space. You also have plenty of space on the first floor: it is 110 square meters and has a 15 square meter balcony. The two apartments will cost 570,000 euros.

As a resident you also become a co-owner of the park behind the apartments. This ensures that you not only have a beautiful green spot where you can relax, but also a beautiful view of the lake. The weather is nice and you want to have a drink? That can! The ground floor apartment has a terrace and the first floor apartment has a nice balcony. Tranquility, privacy and greenery are perfectly combined here.

Read more under the photo >

The Apartments | Image: DW Animations

Green, economical and characteristic

The houses are not only beautiful and spacious, they are also energy efficient and built with the future in mind. For example, there is the possibility of living resisting life. This makes Waterborg ideal for older people. Of course, this is not exclusive to the old man. On the contrary: it is the place where everyone can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without you in the middle of nowhere sit!

In addition, the houses meet the Near Energy Neutral Standard (BENG) standard and the apartments and the villa are equipped with heat pumps and solar panels. There is also the possibility of making the houses more durable than they already are.

Contact

Would you like to know more about one of these last three residences? So get outta here Leave your details or contact Makelaardij de Jong in Puttershoek or Q Makelaars in Zwijndrecht. Makelaardij de Jong can be reached at 078 673 6255 or through [email protected] and Q Makelaars on 085 – 040 62 00 and via [email protected].