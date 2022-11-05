Spanish-speaking Alexa has had four years in Spain with 11 billion interactions

MADRID – Alexa turns four in Spain on November 6. This is not about a famous person or a girl from the royal house, but about the virtual assistant from the online department store Amazon. In the past year, there have been more than 5 billion interactions, 645 million hours of music listening and 15 million calls. In four years, more than 11 billion interactions with Alexa are made in Spanish.

Alexa will be in Spain in 2022 four years but was introduced in English in the United States eight years ago in 2014. However, it was on November 6, 2018 that Alexa also became available in Spanish in Spain. Over the past year, in addition to improving their understanding of Spanish and learning different accents, users have interacted with Alexa 5 billion times. This means that there have been 11 billion interactions in Spain alone in 4 years.

Alexa usage has also increased by 40% in Spain over the past year. That year, Alexa scheduled 46 million reminders, 157 million timers and 182 million alarms at the request of users in Spain. More than 40% of homes where Alexa is present have more than one connected device.

Worldwide, 591 million routine functions have been activated via Alexa, such as turning lights on/off, heating, etc. 317 million users played music, 124 million users asked Alexa for the weather forecast, 47 million users made shopping lists and 15 million times Alexa’s phone function was used .

Alexa is a virtual assistant developed by Amazon. It was first used by the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers. The user can simply talk to it to listen to music, create action lists, set alarms and request all kinds of information, such as weather, traffic situation, sports or news. Alexa can also control other smart devices such as a home automation system. Amazon’s Alexa is comparable to services from Apple (Siri), Google (Assistant), and Microsoft (Cortana).