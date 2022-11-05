Shirin van Anrooij grabs the women’s Tour youth jersey | Sports in Zeeland

LE MARKSTEIN – The classification of the Tour de France Women was completely turned upside down on Saturday. Shirin van Anrooij, among others, has taken the difficult step of climbing through the Vosges: the Kapelse is fifteenth in the general classification with one day to go and has the youth jersey in his possession.

Annemiek van Vleuten (the wearer of the new shirt) and Demi Vollering (the new number two) did not give up and immediately escaped on the Col du Petit Ballon. At the top, they were a few minutes ahead of the others. Van Anrooij was in a group that was about 4 minutes away and was able to follow relatively well. After that – on two more heavy passes – the differences got bigger and bigger.

Van Anrooij was allowed to drive her own race. She knew that Trek leader Elisa Longo Borghini was way ahead of her. De Zeeuwse, who is only twenty years old, finished no less than 13 minutes late, but was therefore number 17. This shows how difficult the queen stage was.

On Sunday there is one more stage, with a lot of climbing and a final on the steep La Super Planche des Belles Filles. Van Anrooij is 5.12 points ahead of number two Mischa Bredewold in the youth standings. It must be weird if she doesn’t want to keep it and add it to her big collection of sweaters.