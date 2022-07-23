SpaceX broke the record by sending 46 Starlinks into space on Friday

Update: This article has been updated to reflect the successful launch.

SpaceX launched a record 46 satellites in its second attempt Friday, July 22.

in two steps falcon 9 A T-46 rocket fired a scrub in seconds on Thursday July 21 and successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday.

The launch took place at 1:40 p.m. EDT (5:40 p.m. GMT or 10:40 a.m. local time at the launch site) in thick fog on the west coast.

Thanks to the launch, SpaceX performed better 31 disc releases 2021 still counts, with a record 32nd outing in 2022.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flies during the launch of Starlink satellites on July 22, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The Falcon 9 first stage also completed its mission, landing the “Of course I still love you” drone on schedule 8.5 minutes after launch in the Pacific Ocean.

Prior to this effort, SpaceX recently launched a batch of Starlings from Vandenberg on July 11. In this case another collection 46 Starlink satellites went to space and successfully landed on the rocket drone.

SpaceX has launched more Starlink modules from the east coast of the United States. Very recently Sunday (July 17) from Cape Canaveral Space Base in Florida.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 first stage lands safely July 22, 2022 on the natural drone I Still Love You. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Starlink is no longer 2,800 individual Starlink satellites (opens in a new tab) The company was launched into orbit as it sought to expand its satellite internet service. Group 3-2 is SpaceX’s fourth Starlink launch in July alone.

SpaceX wants to build the Constellation quickly. There is regulatory approval to send 12,000 Starlink ships into orbit. The company has since asked the international regulator to approve 30,000 satellites.

