The academic year is halfway: Leiden2022 makes a presentation video

(Video: Leiden European City of Science 2022).

This year, Leiden is the European City of Science, the European capital of science. In addition to a daily radio show in Key City, Leiden2022 organizes various scientific activities. Halfway through the academic year, the organization that organizes many activities returns in a video compilation.

“One of the highlights was the prestigious EuroScience Open Forum (ESOF). From July 13 to 16, Leiden proudly hosted this science conference where many brilliant minds explore together how research and innovation can help us as a society,” said Meta Knol, Director of Leiden European City of Science 2022 .

Since its opening, Leiden2022 has focused on one science topic for each day of the year. The daily theme gets a lot of attention on the daily radio show Radio Weetlust. In addition, various activities are organized. A preview can be seen in the created video.

