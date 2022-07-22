National Monument Owners Can Submit Major Maintenance and Restoration Requests | NOW

The province of Groningen, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW), has made available a grant for the major maintenance and restoration of national monuments.

Owners of national monuments in the province of Groningen can again submit an application this autumn for major maintenance and restoration of their property. Applications can be submitted to the province from October 3 to November 15, 2022. EUR 3,500,000 is available for the second application round in 2022.

Seismic municipalities

The largest part of the budget is earmarked for constructed national monuments, national monuments with a residential function and green national monuments in seismic communes. EUR 2,250,000 are available for this purpose. For this area, the province uses the municipal boundaries of 2018. These were the municipalities of Appingedam, Bedum, Delfzijl, De Marne, Eemsmond, Groningen, Loppersum, Midden-Groningen, Ten Boer and Winsum. The municipality of Oldambt is also part of the zone.

Other municipalities

A grant pot of 850,000 euros is available for the rest of the province. Residential monuments are not eligible for the grant here. 400,000 euros have been reserved for monumental gardens, parks and cemeteries (national so-called green monuments).

GRRG

The GRRG grant scheme is intended for major maintenance works, including the restoration of constructed national monuments and the restoration of green national monuments. A claim for retrofit costs and energy saving measures can be included in a restoration grant application. In the first half of 2022, there was a grant for, among other things, (residential) farms, churches, an organ, a mansion, a guest house, a house and a mill.