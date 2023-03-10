South Korea do stunts against Argentina and are the Orange team’s next opponent at the World Cup of Hockey | Sport Other

23 jan 2023 om 16:47Update: 2 maanden geleden

Dutch hockey players will face South Korea in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in India on Wednesday. The Asians caused a resounding surprise in the intermediate round on Monday by beating Argentina on penalties.

Argentina twice took a two-hit lead but gave it up each time. After sixty minutes there was a 5-5 draw on the board and so the penalty shootout had to decide. Argentina, the 2016 Olympic champion, missed three times. South Korea only missed once.

South Korea was condemned to play an intermediate round, because the world number eleven behind Belgium and Germany had finished third in the group stage. Argentina finished second to Australia and were considered the favorites to advance to a quarter-final spot.

The Netherlands were allowed to skip the intermediate round as group winners. National coach Jeroen Delmee’s side completed a clean first round with wins over Malaysia, New Zealand and Chile and closed the group stage with a 22-0 goal difference.

Voor bondscoach Jeroen Delmee is Zuid-Korea geen onbekende. Foto: ANP

Delmee played in the Olympic final against South Korea

South Korea is no stranger to national coach Delmee. In 2000, he was part of the Orange team that won Olympic gold at the expense of South Korea. The last international match between the two countries dates back to 2015, when the Netherlands won 2-6 in the World Hockey League.

The Netherlands are chasing India’s first world title since 1998. At the last two World Cups, Orange have reached the final but lost in the final battle. In 2014 Australia were a size too big in The Hague and four years later Belgium lost on penalties.

The quarter-final between the Netherlands and South Korea starts on Wednesday at 12:00 (Dutch time). The winner of this meeting will play in the semi-finals against the reigning world champions, Belgium or New Zealand.