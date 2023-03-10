The French Football Federation has sacked the national coach of the women’s team, Corinne Deacon. It happened after trouble ensued because leading players had expressed their displeasure.

Captain Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyon) announced last week that she no longer wanted to play for the national team and, according to French media, it had to do with Deacon. The same was true for PSG forwards Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, among others, with whom the association had to choose between the national coach and important players.

According to the French federation, the problems have now become “irreversible” and so it has been decided to say goodbye to Deacon. Deacon, 48, started as a national coach in 2017 and still had a contract until next year when the Olympics are held in Paris. Earlier this week she said she was not thinking of leaving and was part of a “smear campaign”. From 2007 to 2013, Deacon was already an assistant for the France women’s team, for which she scored fourteen times in 121 international matches between 1993 and 2005.

The association’s decision was made more than four months before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.