LEEUWARDEN – Dione Voskamp and Yuma Murakami won the De Zilveren Bal on Wednesday night, the conclusion of the skating season. In the Leeuwarder Elfstedenhal they were the fastest in a 100 meter sprint during the skating show.

Femke Kok, Dione Voskamp and American Erin Jackson were among the women in the final. Voskamp was the fastest with 10.51. She thus extended her title, since in 2022 she also won De Zilveren Bal. Kok came second (10.52) and Jackson third (10.53).

“I’m very happy,” replied Voskamp of his victory. “You absorb the energy you get from the crowd. It’s different from a full Thialf. There’s more tension there. You come here with a smile on your face.”

In the men’s final, Japan’s Murakami was faster than Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan (9.61) and Jordan Stolz (9.70) of the United States. Murakami came in at a time of 9.46. Last year, the victory went to Norwegian Bjørn Magnussen.

36 participants took part in De Zilveren Bal, both men and women. Over several heats, this number was finally reduced to three riders in the final.

