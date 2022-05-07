Solomon Islands’ World Cup dream comes to an end: New Zealand rolls up an archipelago

Solomon Islands will not go to the World Cup. After a few stunts in a row, the dream came to an end in the game against New Zealand. They were no less than 5-0 too strong for the archipelago.

Solomon Islands beat Cook Islands (2-0), Tahiti (3-1) and Papua New Guinea (3-2). As a result, the romantics secretly hoped for a very beautiful fairy tale, only New Zealand did not cooperate.

The Solomon Islands are collapsing like a watering can against New Zealand, so the 2022 World Cup will have only one debutant: Qatar. A unique experience that no beginner has achieved on their own initiative. — Michael Abbink (@sportzeloot) March 30, 2022

Over and out

Due to the Solomon Islands defeat, we only have one World Cup debutant and that is Qatar. This country did not even have to qualify because it automatically qualified as the host country. Incidentally, the World Cup dream for the Solomon Islands was soon over. Bill Tuiloma and Chris Wood scored before halftime. Joe Bell, Matt Garbett and again Tuiloma did it after the break.

New Zealand play in the deciding play-off for a World Cup ticket against North and Central America’s number 4. It appears to be Costa Rica, where the decision will take place on Wednesday night.