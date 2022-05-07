New Zealand star breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 24-year-old record

Tom Latham broke the record for the highest ODI singles score on Saturday on a birthday previously held by legendary Indian striker Sachin Tendulkar. On Saturday, New Zealand beat the Netherlands by 118 points as the hosts led 2-0 in the three-game series to be held here in Hamilton. Tom Latham was the architect of victory. New Zealand were in tatters against their forceful opponents, being reduced to 89/6 from 23 times. However, Latham played the captain’s final trick, bringing the 123-ball 140* to revive the hosts, eventually taking them to the Mammoths 264/9.

His success – it was his career-best ODI cricket score – tied tens, fours and sixes. It was his birthday and he couldn’t be in his thirties.

With an unbeaten 140 on April 2, Tom Latham broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 24-year-old record for the highest ODI score achieved on a birthday. Tendulkar played 134 roles on his birthday in 1998.

Another Kiwi success, Ross Taylor ranks third in the list of players who achieved a major ODI score on their birthday, with 131 points in 2011.

Sanath Jayasuriya is in fourth place, scoring 130 points in 2008, while Vinod Kambli scored 100 points on his birthday in 1993.