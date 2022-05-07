Fifth episode of Verstappen against Leclerc: titanic duel in Florida

“We now know that our RB18 is a good car with which we can achieve a good result on all tracks,” said Verstappen in Florida. The 24-year-old Dutchman received a blow to the arm.

“It’s a new track and on such a new track a lot of things can go right, but also a lot of things wrong. We just have to make sure the car is in optimal balance, look at how we heat up the tires and the ‘wear correctly. mapping.’

Verstappen predicts a very different Grand Prix weekend to Imola. “It was very hectic there. There was less time to practice because of the sprint race and it was raining all the time. We hardly made any adjustments to the car. finger on the head in the qualifying round.”

“Fast turns are cool”

At first glance, the new Miami International Autodrome Verstappen appeals. “The fast corners are cool and the straights are very long. The narrow, twisty part of the track is also going to be interesting. The team that sets up the car best will score here, but I think we will be very competitive.” again.”

“It will be an eventful and beautiful weekend,” says Verstappen. “Everyone is excited. Not just the drivers, but also the fans. Miami is a great city and an exciting place for a Grand Prix. I love racing in the United States. Austin (Texas) is a great race for me too. It’s wonderful.” that Formula 1 is spreading its wings in America and that the sport is growing so explosively here.”