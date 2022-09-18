Soccer players train ahead of World Cup v Norway in The Hague

The Norwegians were stuck in the group stage at the European Championship in England last summer. They started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Northern Ireland, but then lost big against England (8-0) and also Austria (1-0). National coach Martin Sjögren resigned after the European Championship and was replaced by former football star Hege Riise. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) and Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona) are Norway’s main players.