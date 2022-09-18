Soccer players train ahead of World Cup v Norway in The Hague
Dutch soccer players are starting to prepare for next year’s World Cup with a friendly match against Norway. National coach Andries Jonker’s side will face the current world number 13 at the ADO Den Haag Stadium on Tuesday 11 October. Norway, like the Netherlands, qualified as group winners for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The play-offs were threatening for Jonker’s team, until Orange scored 1-0 in the final pool game against Iceland in added time last week. As a result, it was not Iceland, but the Netherlands who finished top of the group. The “Lionesses” occupy sixth place in the world rankings.
The Norwegians were stuck in the group stage at the European Championship in England last summer. They started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Northern Ireland, but then lost big against England (8-0) and also Austria (1-0). National coach Martin Sjögren resigned after the European Championship and was replaced by former football star Hege Riise. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) and Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona) are Norway’s main players.
The World Cup draw will take place in Auckland on Saturday 22 October. Jonker is present.
