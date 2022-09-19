Dutch tennis players against Australia in Davis Cup quarter-finals
Dutch tennis players will face Australia in the Davis Cup quarter-finals at the end of November. Orange qualified as Group D winners for the knockout stage in Malaga, Australia finished second to Germany in Group C. Without their leader Alex de Minaur, the Australians lost the game against Germany to Hamburg for the 2-1 group victory.
Both countries had won their first two matches. Jan-Lennard Struff gave the Germans the lead by beating Max Purcell in the opener: 6-1 7-5. Thanasi Kokkinakis equalized the Australians by beating Oscar Otte: 7-6 (6) 6-1. The decisive double went to the German duo Kevin Krawietz/Tim Pütz in straight sets. They beat Purcell and Matthew Ebden 6-4 6-4.
The Dutch Davis Cup team won this week in Glasgow against Kazakhstan, Great Britain and the United States, each time 2-1. Saturday, only the group victory was at stake in the last pool match against the Americans, also already seeded. Tallon groenpoor and Botic van de Zandschulp won in singles against Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz respectively, after which Wesley Koolhof and Matwé Middelkoop lost in doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock. However, the first place in group D was already acquired.
Australia could once again have Nick Kyrgios at Nick Kyrgios’ disposal in the Davis Cup knockout stage (November 22-27) on the hard-court in the Spanish city of Málaga. The Wimbledon finalist, who is having a good season, skipped the group stage of the Davis Cup final. The world number 20 wanted to spend time with his family after the US Open. De Minaur is the world number 22. He played in Hamburg this week in the group matches against Belgium (2-1) and France (3-0).
