Dutch tennis players against Australia in Davis Cup quarter-finals

The Dutch Davis Cup team won this week in Glasgow against Kazakhstan, Great Britain and the United States, each time 2-1. Saturday, only the group victory was at stake in the last pool match against the Americans, also already seeded. Tallon groenpoor and Botic van de Zandschulp won in singles against Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz respectively, after which Wesley Koolhof and Matwé Middelkoop lost in doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock. However, the first place in group D was already acquired.