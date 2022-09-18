De Jong and Wilken complete heavy cross at World Eventing Championships

World Championship cross-country is supposed to be tough, and that was certainly the case at the FEI World Championship Eventing in Pratoni del Vivaro. Sixteen combinations did not reach the finish, but Dutch participants Sanne de Jong and Jordy Wilken completed the cross well, both with a disallowed scoreboard.

Only 11 of the 88 combinations that appeared at the start of the cross were cleared in the allotted time. Sanne de Jong appeared with his gray mare enjoy also to remain blameless, but things went wrong in view of the port. With a combination of two inclined hurdles, Enjoy passed the obstacle and there was still a refusal on the scoreboard.

Jordy Wilken and his Burial Spirit were also well advanced until obstacle 21, when they too had to accept a refusal. The combination managed to finish the cross well. Michael Jung is still at the top of the individual ranking, Germany is at the top of the country ranking, ahead of the United States and Great Britain.

Move in the right direction

National coach Andrew Heffernan said he was satisfied: “I’m satisfied, although I would have liked to see two clear rounds of course. Sanne did a great lap, but made an unfortunate mistake at the end of the cross. She didn’t deserve it, but that’s sport. A lot of good drivers, like Andrew Hoy for example, got into trouble today. So I’m proud of Sanne and Jordy, it’s another step in the right direction.

Source: KNHS