IndyCar driver outraged by Herta situation: ‘F1 is an elite sport’

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal isn’t happy that Colton Herta appears to be missing out on a super license. The 22-year-old American was linked with a move to AlphaTauri in 2023, but that still required the necessary super license. However, Herta is eight points away from such a license and the FIA ​​does not want to grant him an exception.

Helmut Marko wanted to do everything in his power to get a super license from the current Andretti Autosport driver. For example, a test with Alpine was already planned. Although he won’t be driving for Alpine in 2023, the Frenchman wanted to lend a hand to Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri. After all, they are interested in Pierre Gasly, who would have been replaced by Herta.

“F1 wants American money, but they don’t care about the rest”

Although Gasly’s change is not yet complete, Herta’s change is and with it the test day at Alpine. It came out Friday night. This causes outrage in the United States, where the IndyCar Rahal routine is underway Twitter to express one’s opinion. “F1 is an elite sport. They don’t want us. Remember that. They want money from American corporations, they want money from wealthy American individuals. But she doesn’t care about the rest. Always been, always will be.’

The fact that there are people who think Herta aren’t good enough isn’t a problem for the 33-year-old. “For those who want to say that Herta didn’t ‘deserve’ the right: you are wrong. He is as talented, if not more than the others. He is a proven winner. He got to the top and did very well. F1 has had pilots for years who have no control over Herta, but who buy seats and that’s a fact!” concludes Rahal.

