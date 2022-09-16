Queue for Queen Elizabeth is too long and closes for six hours
The queue for Westminster Hall in London, where Queen Elizabeth II rests, is too long and so no one is allowed to join for the next six hours. The UK Department for Digital Affairs, Culture, Media and Sport has announced Friday. The ministry apologizes for “any inconvenience”.
The procession of people wishing to say goodbye to Elizabeth is currently reaching Southwark Park, about five miles from Westminster Hall. The average waiting time is according to the BBC about two o’clock. According to the ministry, the park has “reached capacity” and therefore no one is allowed to log on for six hours. The closure came into effect just before 10 a.m. UK time (11 a.m. Dutch time).
Russia not welcome at Elizabeth’s funeral, Kremlin reacts annoyed
The Kremlin on Thursday reacted with regret to London’s decision not to invite Russian representatives to the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth next Monday. The Russian Foreign Office said it was “very immoral” that the British government was “using this national tragedy for geopolitical purposes, to settle scores with Russia”.
Moscow announced last Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the Queen’s funeral. Along with many other world leaders, however, he conveyed his condolences to the Royal Family and wished King Charles “courage and resilience”.
In addition to representatives from Russia, delegates from Belarus and Myanmar will also be barred from the funeral, UK government sources said earlier this week. British media.
The UK has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. And relations are also strained between London and Myanmar. Just last week, the UK announced new sanctions against Myanmar for the army’s “ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya community”.
Meanwhile, about five hundred heads of government and heads of state received an invitation to the funeral on Monday. King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix, among others, have indicated that they will be present at the ceremony, as well as US President Joe Biden and the Prime Ministers of Canada, Australia and New -Zeeland.
Vigil for Queen Elizabeth, two minutes of silence on Monday
King Charles and his siblings are holding a Friday evening vigil at their mother’s coffin. Queen Elizabeth lies in state in London’s nine-hundred-year-old Westminster Hall. Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward have previously held a similar vigil at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
More details on the state funeral were announced Thursday. For example, two minutes of silence will be observed at the end of funerals at Westminster Abbey across the UK. After the state funeral, attended by some 2,000 guests, including King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix, Elizabeth’s coffin will be transported by horse-drawn carriage through the heart of historic London, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington’s Arch at Buckingham Place. Charles and other members of the royal family walk behind the carriage.
Next, the late British monarch will be laid to rest in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the grave of her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.
Night owls patiently await Queen Elizabeth
Thousands of people are still queuing outside Westminster Hall in London to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, people held on to see the coffin. Some had prepared to wait overnight and were queuing equipped with sleeping bags, books and backpacks of food.
Thursday morning around nine o’clock (Dutch time) the queue was about 2.6 miles – converted just over 4 kilometers – long. On Wednesday, Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time. His coffin was taken to Westminster Hall, the oldest building in the UK. She will stay there until Monday, September 19; in the meantime, people can pay a last visit to the coffin. Next Monday is the funeral of Elizabeth II.
In pictures: the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Biden calls King Charles to convey his condolences
US President Joe Biden made a phone call to Britain’s King Charles on Wednesday. According to the White House Biden offered his condolences to Charles on the passing of his mother, whom he remembered as “kind and hospitable.” Biden also reportedly conveyed “the great admiration of the American people for the Queen” and expressed a wish to maintain good relations with the British royal family.
Joe Biden and his wife will attend Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, September 19. Last year, Biden met Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, months after taking office.
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for the last time
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Wednesday. His coffin, lying on a horse-drawn carriage, was taken to Westminster Hall. In this oldest building of the British Parliament, the Queen will be lying down until her funeral on Monday, September 19, and whoever wishes can pay her a last respects.
King Charles III, his sons William and Harry and several other members of the royal family walked behind the carriage on Wednesday afternoon. The coffin contained the Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, a crown jewel adorned with some 3,000 diamonds.
Thousands of people had gathered along the road to catch a glimpse of the motorcade. Heathrow Airport canceled or postponed some flights to and from London to avoid disrupting the ceremony.
Welcome to this blog
After 70 years on the British throne, Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96. The UK is currently in a period of national mourning.
On Tuesday evening, Elizabeth’s body arrived at Buckingham Palace, where her children and grandchildren are saying goodbye to the Queen in private. On Wednesday, the coffin containing Elizabeth II will be moved to Westminster Hall. There she is laid down and the public can enter 23 hours a day to say goodbye.
On Monday September 19 at 6:30 a.m. (local time), the coffin containing the Queen will be transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral, which will take place at 11:00 a.m. local time. The Queen is then buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, along with her husband, Prince Philip.
