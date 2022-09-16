The White Horse of Sas van Gent takes part in a chess competition for young people | Sports in Zeeland

The national chess competition begins on Saturday. Het Witte Paard (HWP) chess players from Sas van Gent finished fifth in the master class last season. Maintaining it is again the goal, with a youthful contribution.

Team leader Hans Groffen thinks the preservation of life is a realistic starting point. Amstelveen, who replace En Passant withdrawn, appear to be one of the candidates for relegation and they also rate South Limburg as one of the under-represented teams in the master class.

Not much has changed within the HWP team. Vyacheslav Ikonnikov is there again and regulars such as Koen Leenhouts and Helmut Cardon will be there again. Enrico Follesa is new to the team. The 15-year-old talent replaces Simon Provoost. In addition, new talents can be used during a replacement. Elias Ruzhansky, born in 2011, can play in the second half, but already has a FIDE rating above 2100. In addition, strong young players Nils Vantorre and Arne Nemegeer can be called up.

Het Witte Paard starts the first round with a deficit against Piece Hunters. The Tilburgers have taken a 1.5-0.5 lead in the coming games. Despite the deficit, Groffen still thinks a win will be in store.