They do not stop during the snipe’s journey from their breeding grounds in Sweden to the wintering grounds in Africa. They cover more than 7,000 kilometers in one go. According to Klaassen, the common snipe is the fastest migrating bird on earth. A bar-tailed barge broke the world record for the longest non-stop flight with a trip between Alaska and New Zealand. The meadow bird would have traveled a distance of more than 12,000 kilometers in eleven days.

Common snipe resembles our snipe. The bird is around 30cm tall, has a long beak, and mostly has worms, snails and insects on its menu. Before the common snipe begins its long journey south, the bird almost literally eats its belly. It is then so big that flying off is still a hell of a trick. Unlike Common Snipe, Common Snipe does not breed in the Netherlands, but in Russia and Northern and Eastern Europe.

A hundred guilder banknote in the Netherlands before the introduction of the euro featured a snipe on the front and a snipe on the back. A nesting bird, it has disappeared from our country for nearly a century: the snipe. He is rarely seen anymore, but last month this individual was seen on Texel. Renzo van den Akker filmed the bird.