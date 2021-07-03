It’s the ultimate weight loss device, but be prepared to fight

The device clogs your jaw and simply prevents you from eating.

According to the World Health Organization, 1.9 billion adults worldwide are overweight, while 650 million are obese. And while there are many diets that promise you significant weight loss in record time, the results you want are not necessarily guaranteed. With the DentalSlim Control Diet, the miracle will happen. The device tackles the number one cause of weight gain, and that’s where it all starts … your mouth!

6.36 kg less in two weeks

As detailed by the researchers behind its creation in the prestigious journal natureThe device forces you to shut up. It obstructs the jaw and prevents the wearer from opening their mouth more than 2mm, allowing them to easily swallow fluids, breathe and speak. Not anymore.

If the concept sounds medieval, it clearly works wonderfully. In a study conducted in Dunedin, reported in the study, participants lost an average of 6.36 kg in two weeks. It is also not a torture device: it is installed by a dentist and users can deactivate the magnetic mechanism in an emergency, thus restoring the normal functioning of their jaw.

Stop harmful eating behaviors

In fact, it would be more a question of adjusting the feeding behavior of carriers than forcing it. “The main obstacle to successful weight loss is learning new habits and sticking to a low calorie diet for a while.” Paul Brunton, a researcher at the University of Otago in New Zealand, explains. “It is a non-surgical, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures. “