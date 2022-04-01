Slagharen amusement park reopens renovated arcade: ‘Huge improvement in quality’

Yesterday, 6:57 p.m.

Lucky Nugget, the amusement park of Slagharen Amusement Park, has been thoroughly modernized in recent months. During a renovation, the space with the slot machines almost doubled in size. At the same time, the park has invested in a new interior and a renewed play offer. Today the reopening took place.

An adjacent wok restaurant was added to the arcade. Slagharen took the opportunity to also renovate the rest of the location and decorate it in western style. Director Dave Storm talks about “a huge gain in quality”†

The Lucky Nugget is particularly popular with holidaymakers in Slagharen. They can also go there after the park closes. Previously, the room looked quite cheap. By completely stripping and redesigning the space, that changed. Storm: “It has become a place to be proud of, with a warm and family atmosphere.”

jurassic park

Together with supplier HB Leisure, they also took a critical look at the range of games. The classic slides, grappling hooks, basketball games and air hockey tables have remained, but visitors will now also find snowmobile and snowboard simulators, digital bowling, a Jurassic Park game, a duck race and a virtual reality attraction.

Thrill seekers can try the Elevator Action Invasion shooter. A second, smaller arcade called Rosies’ Penny Arcade, just down Main Street, was closed. This location will later take on a new meaning.