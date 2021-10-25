Skin scraps, jewelry and condoms: you’ll never see this space in the pool (and that’s good) | Home

It’s pitch black there. Chlorine and other chemicals with unpronounceable names constantly sting your eyes and nose. Water continually trickles high against the greasy and smeared walls. It is the bottom of the Almelo swimming pool, or the buffer cellar. And once every two years, divers clean up this unblemished murky lair. But how exactly does it work?











Claustrophobic? Then you shouldn’t go to this “pool under the pool”. Anyone who has nothing to look for is not allowed anyway. The buffer cellars of the Het Sportpark swimming pool in Almelo are hidden behind heavy centimeter-thick portholes, which are fixed in the wall with thick bolts.

“You can take a look inside,” explains technician Meino van Beek. He is responsible for a large part of the pool maintenance with the Hellebrekers company. To concern! Let’s not say it twice, of course. Carefully, we climb up to the metal window. Meino hands out a flashlight. It quickly becomes difficult to peer into the darkness behind the door. Condensation does not make things easier. “Yeah, you don’t just go in there,” the tech shouts. “But sometimes it really has to be.”