Since moving, Harry misses family gatherings and the UK the most

“I miss the family gatherings, when we were all together under one roof. I miss that,” Harry said. “Being part of the institute means I was in the UK, I miss the UK. I miss my friends,” he continues. Harry, 38, says he also lost a few friends “in the process”.

Just because Harry misses his homeland doesn’t mean he’s unhappy with where he lives now. “It’s a place where I think my mother might have lived,” Harry said. The prince currently lives with his wife Meghan in Santa Barbara, California.

In the final three parts of the docuseries, Harry and Meghan discuss how they established their royal titles and the issues that come with it. Harry says his older brother William yelled at him at a rally about resigning his title. William’s communications team also allegedly deliberately leaked stories about Harry and Meghan. The first three episodes of the Netflix documentary have already aired last Thursday. In it, the couple opened up about how they met, Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, and the bad relationship with British paparazzi.