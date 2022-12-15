Belgian films ‘It melts’ and ‘The eight mountains’ premiere at Sundance American Film Festival | Film

The Sundance Film Festival is one of the largest independent film festivals in the United States and is held annually in Salt Lake City, Utah in late January. “Ça Fond”, along with eleven other international films, has a chance to win prizes in the World Cinema Dramatic competition. “Being in competition at Sundance is a fantastic gift for the hard work everyone has put into this film. To receive such an invitation immediately after the film is finished and then overseas is a dream scenario,” says Veerle Baetens.

‘The Eight Mountains’ will receive its North American premiere at Sundance in the Spotlight section, where the best films that have already screened at other international film festivals are screened. “We are so happy to be able to return to Sundance, the most prestigious American independent film festival,” said Felix van Groeningen in a first reaction. “We can’t wait to bring the film to American audiences ahead of its US release in April 2023.” Moreover, since 2016 a Flemish film has been screened in competition at the American festival. Then the honor went to ‘Belgica’, another project by Felix van Groeningen