Silver for the pursuit team with the first national coach Ritsma
Dutch skaters won silver in the World Cup team pursuit in Stavanger on national coach Rintje Ritsma’s debut. The orange trio, made up of Patrick Roest, Marcel Bosker and Beau Snellink, only had to tolerate the United States. The difference was 0.64 seconds. The Dutch were faster than the Norwegian Olympic champion, who rode in the same composition as earlier this year at the Beijing Games.
Roest and Bosker, who both swapped Jumbo-Visma for Team Reggeborgh last summer, would actually drive with Jorrit Bergsma in Stavanger. However, the 36-year-old Friesian is out of shape and retired on Friday. Snellink replaced his teammate at Jumbo-Visma.
After the disappointment at the Olympics, where the men’s team finished next to the podium in the team pursuit, the skating association KNSB said goodbye to national coach Jan Coopmans. It was only last month that a successor was named with former skating champion Ritsma.
Ritsma needs to bring more structure and clarity to the components of the team (team pursuit and mass start). He pushed Stavanger’s skaters to push each other, something other countries have been doing successfully for some time. Roest led the entire race, with Bosker and Snellink behind him. These three men won the world title at the Thialf World Championships early last year.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”