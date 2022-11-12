Hundreds of pilot whales stranded again in New Zealand
ONS News•
Hundreds of pilot whales have washed ashore again in New Zealand’s Chatham Islands. New Zealand media reports that around 250 whales have washed ashore on Pitt Island. Earlier this weekend, 215 pilot whales were killed off the coast of the archipelago.
Rescue operations in the Chatham Islands are tricky, as the area is home to many great white sharks. These pose a risk to both rescuers and stranded pilot whales.
Earlier this weekend, the Islands Department of Conservation told New Zealand media that no attempt was being made to release the pilot whales due to the dangers,
Rescuers should euthanize most animals today.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”