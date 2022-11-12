Hundreds of pilot whales stranded again in New Zealand

Whale strandings

Dolphins and whales are often stranded in New Zealand. Since 1840, 5,000 stranded dolphins and whales have been recorded, according to the Department of Conservation. In many cases, the cause is unknown. Sick, stressed or dying whales often wash ashore, the department said. If a whole pod of whales wash up on shore, it could mean they’ve followed a sick whale.

In addition, shallow waters can disrupt the whales’ navigational system. Whales emit sound signals to find their way. Bad weather and stormy seas can confuse this whale sonar.