Show jumping riders after two of three rounds in fifth place in the national finals
Dutch show jumping riders appear to be missing out on medals at the Nations Cup at the Olympic Games. After two of the three riders from the ten participating countries have contested the final, the Orange team is in fifth place with 9 penalty points. Only the French riders made no jumping errors, although they both exceeded the allotted time. France leads the standings with 2 penalty points, Sweden, the United States and Belgium follow with 4 penalty points.
Marc Houtzager was the first Dutchman to enter the ring with Dante. Houtzager (50) had a clear round for a long time, but at the eleventh and twelfth hurdles he still threw a bar. He also received 1 penalty point for exceeding the time limit. Harrie Smolders, who succeeded Willem Greve in the final, then made a clear round with Bingo du Parc.
Maikel van der Vleuten is the last to enter the ring, along with Beauville Z. This combination won bronze in the individual competition earlier in the week. Van der Vleuten cannot afford any mistakes and must hope that the 4 best riders who will follow will throw the spotlight on him.
“Anything is possible in this format,” said Smolders. “The last lap is in reverse order of the standings, there is so much pressure on the last drivers. I hope we stick to that and can jump from position 5 on the podium. seen this week an abnormal know-how. of Maikel, I hope he can still be of service to us today. “