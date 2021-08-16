Timetable overview | Football at the Olympics Live on TV and Online

During the Tokyo Olympics, there is also a football tournament, from Wednesday July 21 to Saturday August 7. A complete tournament for men for teams with players up to 23 years old and for women. Guide.tv lists the broadcast schedule below.

Lionesses

In the Netherlands, the greatest attention will go to the women’s tournament. The Lionesses are among the favorites of the title. The women play in three groups of four and then the quarter-finals. Men start with four groups of four.

Football broadcast on TV (Dutch time)

Finals (women)

Thursday 5 August

10 a.m .: Bronze match Australia – United States (discovery +)

Friday August 6

2 p.m .: Sweden v Canada final (discovery +)

WARNING: the women’s football final was postponed to 2 p.m. Dutch time due to the heat in Japan during the day.

Finals (men)

Friday August 6

1 p.m .: Bronze match Mexico – Japan (discovery +)

saturday 7 august

1:30 p.m .: Final Brazil – Spain (discovery +)

Dutch women are as much as possible on TV or live free from NOS on NOS.nl and via Gids.tv. All the football in Tokyo can be seen via Eurosport’s live broadcasts on discovery +.

Which station?

What time is football at the Olympics live on TV and online? And on what channel is it broadcast live? On TV or only online? This overview is constantly updated, as the broadcast times for NPO 1 and Eurosport are not yet fully known.The broadcast rights for men’s football are exclusively at Eurosport / discovery +

All the football from the 2020 Olympic Games (in 2021) in Tokyo can be seen live on discovery +. The Dutch matches can be watched as much as possible on NPO 1 or otherwise on NOS.nl / Gids.tv and / or Eurosport 1/2. See also all about the Olympic Games 2020.

Netherlands in the group stage

Group stage (women)

Wednesday July 21

9:30 am: Great Britain v Chile (Group E), (discovery +)

10am: China – Brazil (F), (discovery +)

10:30 am: Sweden – United States (G), (Eurosport 1 and discovery +)

12:30 p.m .: Japan – Canada (E), (discovery +)

13h00: Zambia – NETHERLANDS (F), NPO 1, Eurosport 1 and Gids.tv

1:30 p.m .: Australia – New Zealand (G), (discovery +)

Saturday July 24

9:30 a.m .: Chile – Canada (E), (discovery +)

10.00 a.m .: China – Zambia (F), (discovery +)

10:30 am: Sweden – Australia (G), (discovery +)

12:30 p.m .: Japan – Great Britain (E), (discovery +)

13h00: NETHERLANDS – Brazil (F), (NPO 1, Gids.tv in discovery +)

1:30 p.m .: New Zealand – United States (G), (discovery +)

Tuesday July 27

10 a.m .: New Zealand – Sweden (G), (discovery +)

10 a.m .: United States – Australia (G), (discovery +)

1 p.m .: Chile – Japan (E), (discovery +)

1 p.m .: Canada – Great Britain (E), (discovery +)

1:30 p.m .: NETHERLANDS – China (F), (the chain follows)

1:30 p.m .: Brazil – Zambia (F), (discovery +)

Group stage (men)

Thursday July 22

9:30 am: Egypt – Spain (C), (discovery +)

10am: Mexico – France (A), (Eurosport 1 and discovery +)

10 a.m .: New Zealand – South Korea (B), (discovery +)

10:30 am: Ivory Coast – Saudi Arabia (D), (discovery +)

12:30 p.m .: Argentina – Australia (C), (discovery +)

1 p.m .: Japan – South Africa (A), (discovery +)

1 p.m .: Honduras – Romania (B), (discovery +)

1:30 p.m .: Brazil – Germany (D), (Eurosport 1 and discovery +)

Sunday July 25

9:30 am: Egypt – Argentina (C), (discovery +)

10am: France – South Africa (A), (discovery +)

10 a.m .: New Zealand – Honduras (B), (discovery +)

10:30 am: Brazil – Ivory Coast (D), (discovery +)

12:30 p.m .: Australia – Spain (C), (discovery +)

1 p.m .: Japan – Mexico (A), (discovery +)

13h00: Romania – South Korea (B), (discovery +)

1:30 p.m .: Saudi Arabia – Germany (D), (discovery +)

Wednesday July 28

10 a.m .: Saudi Arabia – Brazil (D), (discovery +)

10:00 am: Germany – Ivory Coast (D), (discovery +)

10:30 am: Romania – New Zealand (B), (discovery +)

10:30 am: South Korea – Honduras (B), (discovery +)

1 p.m .: Australia – Egypt (C), (discovery +)

1 p.m .: Spain – Argentina (C), (discovery +)

1:30 p.m .: France – Japan (A), (discovery +)

1:30 p.m .: South Africa – Mexico (A), (discovery +)

Quarter-finals (women)

Friday July 30

10 a.m .: Canada – Brazil (discovery +)

11 a.m .: Great Britain – Australia (Eurosport 2 and discovery +)

12:00 p.m .: Sweden – Japan (discovery +)

13h00: NETHERLANDS – United States (NPO 1, Eurosport 2, discovery +)

Quarter-finals (men)

Saturday July 31

10:00 am: Spain – Ivory Coast (Eurosport 2, discovery +)

11 a.m .: Japan – New Zealand (discovery +)

12h00: Brazil – Egypt (Eurosport 2, discovery +)

1 p.m .: South Korea – Mexico (discovery +)

Semi-finals (women)

Monday August 2

10 a.m .: United States – Canada (Eurosport 2 and discovery +)

1 p.m .: Australia – Sweden (Eurosport 2 and discovery +)

Semi-finals (men)

tuesday 3 august