Belgium and the Netherlands were rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, demanding a mixed result of 4x400m. to keep

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), this Monday in Tokyo, Japan, rejected the requests of the Belgian Olympic Committee, the Confederations (COIB) and the Dutch Olympic Committee, which confiscated them after the rehabilitation of the United States and of the Dominican Republic. Republic. Republic in the final mixed 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

The United States and the Dominican Republic were first disqualified after the disputed race on Friday, then rehabilitated on appeal and allowed to participate in the final.

The International Cooperation Council seized the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Saturday evening, less than 40 minutes before the final match, and requested that the decision to exclude the two countries remain in force. The Dutch Olympic Committee made the same request more than two hours after the final, whose relay finished in fourth place.

Poland won gold in the mixed 4 × 400 meters on Saturday night, ahead of the Dominican Republic and the United States. The Netherlands are fourth and Belgium fifth.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport concluded that the Belgian and Dutch claims had been dismissed and, as in established case law, the court would not investigate the claim in the absence of an allegation of a fundamental violation such as bad faith, bias or arbitrariness. Benefits of decisions made on the spot. In addition, the final having already run, the CAS considers that the compensation requested by Belgium and the Netherlands no longer have any meaning.