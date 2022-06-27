Keep all sports news up to date. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts news, which contain the most important content on these sports.

Serbian 3×3 basketball players win world title again

10.38pm: Serbian 3×3 basketball players win world championship Lithuania lost 21-16 in the final in Antwerp. France ranks first in the world and Lithuania ranks 2nd. This is Serbia’s fifth world title, after previous victories in 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018. France wins Women’s World Cup The Dutch teams were eliminated within the medals held in Antwerp.

Prostering jumper to the final in the 10 meter tower at the World Cup

9.19 pm: Kurtze Brastering reaches the final of the 10m tower at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest. The 19-year-old Dutchman set the eleventh score in Sunday’s semifinal. The top twelve of the eighteen participants qualified for the finals on Monday. The previous day, Plastering had finished eleventh in the preliminary round.

After five jumps, Frostering reached 289.80 points. Chinese diving women dominated. 16-year-old Chen Yuxi recorded the highest score with 427.00 points, while his 15-year-old teammate and Olympic champion Kwan Hangshan scored 413.70 points. The difference between the Canadian joke McKay No. 3 is huge. She recorded 336.30. A year ago, Frostering did not make the final of the European Championships in Budapest. The debutant finished fourth in the semifinals.

The Dutch golfers came out on top on the final day in Munich

6.24 pm: The Dutch golfers dropped out of the top spot on the final day of the BMW International Open in Munich. Darius van Trail finished the joint tenth after 72 strokes a day, starting the fourth day. Dan Huising, who was third in two of the four days, finished 36th on Sunday with 74 strokes. Will Besling was also pushed to the lowest day and 26th.

Thomas Peters of Belgium and Lee Hodong of China had to decide who would win the match at the golf club Eisenrid in Munich in the play-offs because they received the same number of strokes after four rounds (266). The Chinese needed very few blows and were crowned the winner.

Van Trail finished with a total of 273, Besling 277 and Huising 279.

Irish player Goel blocks Joachims from winning Rotterdam Grand Prix

5:51 pm: Show jumper Kevin Joachim missed a win at Rotterdam’s Grand Prix at the CHIO equestrian event at Crawling Pass. The 26-year-old Dutch rider set the fastest time with his horse Cornetboy in 37.20 seconds, while Irishman Daniel Goyle dived with 36.69.

Jump-off with fourteen additions, including four Dutch riders, Joachims improved the Frenchman Julian Epilard’s fast time to 37.49. The Dutchman had tense minutes to see how the last combinations would turn out. Only Goyle, the last opener, was short-sighted and clear with Oak Crowe’s Carlyle.

In addition to Joachims, Patrick Lemon, Lars Kirsten and Hessel Hoxtra also reached the jump-offs in Rotterdam. Lemmen stayed off stage with Exit Remo at 38.48 and finished fourth. Kirsten finished seventh with Emmerton at 39.84. Hoekstra finished ninth with an Icon VDL with four staff points and finished ninth.

Experienced riders like Willem Greave, Mark Houtsecker, Harry Smalters and title defender Sunny Tijsen missed the jump-off. Tijsen did not compete with his stallion Con Quid to participate in the Nations Cup won by the Netherlands, but for the presidency. But, the horse refused to jump over the wall. He finished the course with 20 penalty points. Smolders did not start with his master horse, Monaco, but with Une de L’Othine, who, like Greaves and Houtzager, recorded 8 penalty points.

Sailor Ackerman completed the Keelerwatch in third place

4:23 pm: Sailor Mirthe Akkerman won bronze in the laser class at Keelerwoche. He finished fifth in the De Frees medal competition. That alone was more than enough for his training partner, Maxim Jonger. Jonker finished fourth. Gold in the North German hinge went to Australian Mara Stransky.

At Nagra 17, Laila van der Meir and Bizarre Power finished second in the medal race. This gave both of them seventh place in the final rankings.

In the 49er class, Bart Lambricks and Floris van de Vergen finished fifteenth, not enough to compete in the medal race.

Clean Jumper Brastering Eleventh to Semi-Final World Cup

3:27 pm: Tipper Kurtze advanced to the semifinals of the 10m tower at the World Championships in Budapest. The 19-year-old Dutchman scored eleven in the preliminary round, enough to continue with the top eighteen for the semifinals late on Sunday. The final match with the top twelve from the semifinals, one day later.

After the first two attempts out of five, Plastering was in eighth place, thanks to a good second tab. He finally finished with 287.80 points. Chen Yuxi, a 16-year-old Chinese athlete, recorded the highest score (413.95) for his 15-year-old teammate and Olympic champion Guan Hangshan and Ingrid Olivera of Brazil.

Water polo players for the World Cup quarter-finals

3.14 pm: Dutch water polo players advance to quarterfinals of World Championships in Hungary The Orange team defeated Canada 10-7 in the interim round on Sunday. Duration levels 1-2 2-1 6-2 1-2.

The Netherlands, who went level in the first two periods, ran by four goals in the third quarter. It had to be defended in the last quarter against pressure Canada. Goalkeeper Laura Arts played a leading role, she had to give up two wins, but also made plenty of savings. Lola Moolhuyson was chosen as the captain of the match. With two wins, Talent led the Netherlands 5-3 in the third quarter.

The opponent in the battle for a top four spot is Greece, which, like the Netherlands, was stuck in the quarterfinals in Guangzhou four years ago. Dutch national coach Evangelos Doudesis meets his teammates in Budapest. Arno Havenga, who had been an assistant for a few years, won the Greek after the Olympics.

In Mongolia the judoka mayor took silver, Van de End and Coral third

2:56 pm: Judoka Roy Meyer won the silver medal in the +100 kg category on the final day of the Grand Slam at Ulaanbaatar. The person from Prada lost to Russian player Inal Tsoe in the final. Noel van de End (-90 kg) and Michael Coral (-100 kg) won bronze medals in the Mongolian capital. This brings the total number of medals won by the Netherlands to four. On Saturday Frank de Witt took bronze in the up to 81kg category.

Meyer (31) defeated Hyoka Otta in the semifinals, just before the Japanese outscored Jur Spizkers. The European champion Spijkers were then caught in the rematch. Mayor Tsoev was surprised by a quick ippon.

Van U’D lost to Uzbek Dowlatt Bopono in the semifinals, but Kyrgyzstan’s Erlon Shorov was able to put up a gold score on three penalties in the battle for bronze. Like European champion Spiezkers, Correll was surprised by the quick attack by world number one George Fonseka of Portugal in the semi-finals. Correll also recovered and put Japanese Kentoro Ida on three penalties.

Simeon Katrina (-100 kg) and Jasper Sming (-90 kg) finished second in the competition.

Bronze for Van der Wen / Schloser at the Archery World Cup

2:54 pm: Archers Rick van der Wen and Cape Closer won bronze as a mixed recurve team at the World Cup in Paris. In the match for third place, both were strong for Slovenia 6-0. Van der Wen and Schlosser won bronze at the World Cup in South Korea this season and became European champions in the region earlier this month.

The Dutch pair lost 5-3 to the United States in the semifinals, reaching the bronze maximum. The medal was won only by the Netherlands in Paris.

Sasaki TT. He won the Moto 3 race a month after the collarbones broke

12.03 pm: Japanese motorcycle racer Ayumu Sasaki wins the Moto 3 race at Assen TD. It was his first win in the light class of the World Championships. About a month ago he had two broken collar phones.

Sasaki started the race from the pole position, but 17-year-old Isan Guevara took the lead in the second lap. The Spaniard retained the lead in the laps, but by the end of the race it had become crowded at the front. Sasaki eventually regained the lead within three rounds. He withstood several attacks by Guevara during the thrilling finals.

In the final round, three drivers from the lead team crashed simultaneously, but they were uninjured. Last year’s winner, Italian tennis player Focia, also flew off the bike.

Spain’s Sergio Garcia finished third and was able to retain the championship lead. Guevara is 4 points behind, 3 points behind in second place.

Motocross rider Gajser leads the MXGP

11.17 am: Motocross rider Tim Khajsar has confirmed his lead at the Indonesian Grand Prix MXGP World Championships. The Slovenian won both motors in its Honda on the Samota-Zumbawa circuit. Glenn Goldenhoff finished fourth and sixth. The Netherlands player is in fifth place at the World Cup.

Spaniard George Prado finished second in both motors, occupying the positions after twelve at the Nineteen Grand Prix.

Dutchman Calvin Wlandaran once finished tenth, while Brian Pokers missed the top 10 in both motors. The Pogers are eighth in the World Cup rankings, while the Flanders are currently ninth. Czech Grand Prix in three weeks. World champion Jeffrey Herlings will not play all year due to injury.

Sidney McCall set a new world record in the 400-meter hurdles

07:04 am: Hurdle runner Sidney McLaughlin broke his own world record in the 400 meters at the U.S. Athletics Championships in Eugene on Saturday evening. In the final, McLaughlin (22) reached the finish line in 51.41 seconds. At last year’s Olympics in Tokyo, he was one hundred and fifty times faster than the world record he ran. He then ran in 51.46 seconds and won the gold.

Britain’s Wilson finished second in 53.08 seconds. Third place went to Shamier Little (53.92).