The United States has asked Turkey to send Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems to assist Ukraine against occupying Russian forces.

Sources told Reuters that US officials had been offering this advice to Turkish colleagues for the past month, but no specific or formal request had been made.

They said this was briefly mentioned during Under-Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s visit to Turkey earlier this month.

As the country seeks to thwart the Russian invasion, which began on Tuesday, February 24, the Biden administration has asked for consideration of the transfer of allies using Russian-made equipment and systems to Ukraine, including the S-300 and S-400.

According to three sources familiar with the matter, the United States has inadvertently raised the possibility of sending Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems to Ukraine to help fight Russian forces’ occupation of Turkey. @humeyra_pamuk Reports – Bill Stewart (phildstewart) March 20, 2022

Since its first delivery in July 2019, Washington has repeatedly asked Ankara to remove aerial missile batteries from Russian-built surfaces.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Turkey’s defense sector and NATO members have barred Turkey from launching an F-35 fighter jet program.

“I think everyone knows that the S-400 is a lingering problem, and maybe we can find a new way to solve this problem,” Sherman said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to respond to a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky to help protect Ukrainian airspace.

Air defense systems of Russian or Soviet descent are required, as are S-300s and S-400s from other NATO allies.

Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good relations with both countries.

Turkey has said the invasion was unacceptable, supported Ukraine and offered to mediate against sanctions against Moscow.

Ankara has carefully crafted its rhetoric so as not to offend Moscow, say analysts with close ties to energy, security and tourism.

But Ankara sold military drones to Kiev and signed an agreement to build a joint venture, which angered the Kremlin. Turkey also opposes Russia’s policies in Syria and Libya and the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Source: Turkish media