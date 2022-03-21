US President Joe Biden announced on Friday that an Indian-American, Puneet Talwar, would be appointed the next US ambassador to Morocco.

According to the White House, Talwar has held senior national security and foreign policy positions in the State Department, the White House and the Senate, and several other senior government positions. He is currently a senior adviser to the State Department.

Also read: Moroccan ambassador to Spain re-appointed

Previously, Talwar served as Deputy Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Special Assistant to the President, Senior Director of the National Security Council, and senior staff member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He also has extensive experience in public service.

Also read: Former US ambassador to Morocco loses case against Google

Under Article 2 of the US Constitution, an appointment must be approved by the Senate before the entire House of Representatives can vote.