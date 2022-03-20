Germany wants to start new talks on a free trade agreement between the European Union and the United States. The German finance minister called for this in the German newspaper Handelsblatt. According to Christian Lindner, the Ukraine crisis highlights the importance of free trade with partners who share the same values ​​around the world.

Negotiations on a trade deal were halted during the administration of former US President Donald Trump. Trump ended negotiations called the Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and instead introduced a series of measures that would hamper trade.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. In recent years, some policymakers have spoken out in favor of restarting, while others have been more cautious.

In a statement, the US embassy in Berlin did not immediately respond to Lindner’s proposal. However, the Office said the current US-EU Trade and Technology Council ensures that there is a “broad platform” in trade and technology to support growth. “The current crisis shows that the United States, Germany and the European Union are inevitable partners,” the embassy added.