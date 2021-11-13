Good morning! We have listed the latest news for you. Start the day with a bitcoin breakfast.

AMC begins to accept bitcoin as a payment method for movie tickets

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron announced that the movie giant will now accept bitcoin as a payment method for movie tickets.

Buy Bitcoin easily and quickly on Bitvavo. Go ahead and pay no trading fees for your first purchase up to € 1,000!

The company, whose shares have become so-called memes in recent months, has been hinting for months about accepting bitcoin as a payment method.

SEC disapproves of VanEck spot Bitcoin ETF

VanEck’s demand for a new bitcoin fund is disapproved. The company wanted to create a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) with bitcoin as collateral.

Several Bitcoin ETFs have recently been approved in the United States, but all are based on futures contracts. VanEck’s proposal shows that they wanted real bitcoin in cash for their fund.

American rapper Meek Mill wants to strike Bitcoin deal with label

American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, better known as Meek Mill, wants to be paid in Bitcoin. The Philadelphia-born artist announces on Instagram that he would like to be paid for his next Bitcoin recording contract.

Do you want to stay informed of all developments? So come visit us Telegram Chat, and especially download our Android News app of IOS News app!