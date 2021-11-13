Rico Verhoeven continues to expand his acting career. Also this fall, we will be able to admire the world champion of kickboxing from Halsteren on the big screen, in the third installment of Bon Bini Holland.

Rico stays close to him in the film. He can show protagonist Robertico, played by Jandino Asporaat, every corner of the ring as a kickboxer. In the film Bon Bini Holland 3, the American dream of FC Kippers is central. They leave for the United States after a takeover by an American giant of the fast food restaurant.

Lead role in a Hollywood movie

But the American dream is nothing new for Verhoeven. He has a leading role in the Hollywood film The Black Lotus, of which he is also a co-producer. In the film, Rico plays an ex-soldier who dust off his weapons to save his wife. It is not yet known when the film will be released.

He has already played in Sheltered as Ferry’s sidekick and Rico had roles in Dylan Haegens’ De Film and the Vechtershart and Bluf series. So now the Dutch comedy is added. The film Bon Bini Holland is on view in theaters from December 9.

Watch the Bon Bini Holland 3 trailer: