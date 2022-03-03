Scientific Advisory Council Installation of the National Museum of Education

DORDRECHT – The National Museum of Education recently set up a Scientific Council. With this Council, the museum strengthens its position as a knowledge institute and further strengthens its links with the academic world.

knowledge institute

For many years, the unique collection of the National Museum of Education has been a valuable source of knowledge about the past and present of education for many scientists, journalists and researchers. In order to safeguard and further develop this function as a knowledge institute, the National Museum of Education has recently set up a Scientific Advisory Council.

Critical interlocutor

The Scientific Advisory Board of the Education Museum consists of Prof. Dr. Hilda Amsing, Dr. John Exalto, Prof. Em. Dr. Sjoerd Karsten, Dr. Sarah van Ruyskensvelde and Dr. Tina van der Vlies. With this Council, the museum not only strengthens its position as a knowledge institute, but also strengthens its links with the academic world. The members of the Council have an influence on the substantial course of the museum, its critical interlocutor and the ambassador of the museum. The museum has found Professor Hilda Amsing willing to chair the scientific council.

The objective of the Scientific Council is to make the link between science and the practice of the museum. The members of the Board make scientific contributions in the field of pedagogy, the history of education and youth culture and contribute ideas on the course and activities of the museum. And of course, they provide solicited and unsolicited advice on relevant developments and new initiatives.

More information

More information on the Scientific Council and its members is available on the National Education Museum website.