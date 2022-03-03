Motion to exempt cash donations for social assistance recipients passed

WESTERWOLDE – Last night Westerwolde City Council voted unanimously in favor of the motion put forward by the PvdA for the exemption of financial donations for people on welfare.

After the budget meeting, the PvdA Westerwolde party had a wish to mean something to people on welfare. Unfortunately, it was not financially possible to provide our residents with additional financial space within the budget, so we looked for opportunities that would offer something to those going through a difficult time in our municipality, without exerting pressure on the budget.

The municipality of Wijdemeren recovered a large sum of money from a person who had received messages from his mother. It may have been legitimate, but for our group, such a thing would be impossible in our municipality. When you inquire, there is also a legal difference between receiving messages and receiving financial gifts, even if you then make purchases from them. The latter is allowed by law, although an adjustment of the current rules must be made for this.

It is also legally allowed for people on welfare to earn a certain amount per month without being cut. The latter is already possible in our municipality up to the legally permitted maximum, so no additional space could be created here. Until now, the exemption of donations had not been arranged.

Fortunately, the majority of Westerwolde City Council yesterday unanimously decided not to shorten our residents who are on welfare if they receive a financial donation (up to a maximum of €1,200 per year) . Hopefully this will provide some additional breathing room for our residents during the biggest surge in inflation.

Submitted by PvdA Westerwolde