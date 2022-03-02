Edgise Artificial Intelligence in Space – Trending Magazines on PC

Some newbies want to conquer the world. Edgise starter Nick Destrycker is aiming even higher. “Within three years, our first proof of concept will be in orbit,” he predicts.

Some newbies want to conquer the world. Edgise starter Nick Destrycker is aiming even higher. “Within three years, our first proof of concept will be in orbit,” he predicts. Why did you start Edgese? “I have always felt the need to make a strong contribution to the progress of humanity. At Edgise, I can combine three of my passions: aerospace, technology and artificial intelligence. After studying industrial engineering at the KU Leuven, I worked for a year at imec, and then at ICsense as a digital chip developer. At the end of 2019, I started Edgise, which now employs three engineers. What does Edgise do? “We are developing AI software and hardware for satellites and rocket engines. This allows them to process the data they collect themselves and then share it with operators on Earth. For example, interference between satellites can be handled more efficiently. So many satellites are now flying around the earth that they are increasingly interfering with each other. Today, an operator must determine which signal is interfering with their satellite and then try to resolve it. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the satellites themselves classify the problem.” What innovation will you bring? “We make space systems greener and more sustainable by preparing them to run AI algorithms. Today, satellites send millions of photos to Earth, for example of a forest fire or an oil spill. These are analyzed on Earth. With our solution, the satellite itself analyzes the images and sends the exact data about a forest fire to Earth. If we make rocket engines smarter, they could last up to 30 times without major repairs, compared to up to 10 times today. What support does Edgise receive? “Our incubator, the Cronos group, helps with human resources, administration, legal and management. This way I can realize my dream without investing financially myself. We receive financial support from Cronos, VLAIO, the European Commission and the ESA through public tenders.”